Human Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $186.46. 107,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.91. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $162.53 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.