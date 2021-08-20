Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $145,706.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HGBL remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Friday. 19,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HGBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 837.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

