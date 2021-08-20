The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $375,765.48 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

