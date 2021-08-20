Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 4,991 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

