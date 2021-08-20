Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Decreases By 20.5%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 248,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 46,719 shares of company stock worth $103,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 169,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

