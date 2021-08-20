Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. 334,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,620. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $9,198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 133,413.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $4,762,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

