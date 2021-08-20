Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. 1,183,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

