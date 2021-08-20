Human Investing LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 3,861,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

