Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 1,730,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,597. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

