Human Investing LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

