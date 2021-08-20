IDEX (IDEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $39.17 million and $6.40 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

