Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells $542,400.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,456.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Cricut stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. 623,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
