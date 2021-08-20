Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells $542,400.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,456.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cricut stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. 623,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

