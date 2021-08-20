Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Sells $1,502,400.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

