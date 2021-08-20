Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Sells 45,098 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

