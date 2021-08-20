Human Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 499.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 212,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.97. 3,832,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

