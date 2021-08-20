Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. 156,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

