Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $228.11. 2,649,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

