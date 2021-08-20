Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.13. 1,096,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

