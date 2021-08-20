$501.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $501.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.80 million. National Vision posted sales of $485.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of EYE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.51. 604,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.63.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in National Vision by 109.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 46.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

