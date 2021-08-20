$3.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $437.52. 1,606,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

