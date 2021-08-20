Human Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during midday trading on Friday. 11,097,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.