PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.10. 495,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,029. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.