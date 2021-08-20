BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

