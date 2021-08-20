BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $16.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
