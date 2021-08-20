CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.79. 2,549,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,739. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $384.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 5.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,191 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

