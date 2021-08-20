Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. 21,774,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,252,922. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

