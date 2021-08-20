Metronome (MET) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.49 or 0.00009143 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $54.00 million and approximately $80,859.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,318,262 coins and its circulating supply is 12,031,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

