Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $7.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.44. 246,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,517. Globant has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

