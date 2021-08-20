Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.26. 3,990,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,016. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

