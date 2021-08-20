XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $381.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 127% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $381.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 121.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

