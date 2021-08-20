Carry (CRE) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $97.17 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

