JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

JCDXF has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $$25.81 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

