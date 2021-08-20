Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $142.70

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Bank of America lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 4,531,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,542,781. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $1,678,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

