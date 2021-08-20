QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $142.09. 5,913,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.