Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Neogen worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 463,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

