Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 101,958 Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,958 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000.

AFIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,278. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

