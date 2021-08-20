Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Drops By 15.1%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RCON traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 625,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

