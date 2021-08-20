ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 25,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,019,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,973,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,058,188. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.