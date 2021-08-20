SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 481,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:SGBX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 71,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42. SG Blocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -5.36.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGBX. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.