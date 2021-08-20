Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $444,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

