$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 170,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,475. The company has a market capitalization of $812.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

