Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 17.2% This Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $806.61 or 0.01641718 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $274,246.59 and approximately $5,444.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.90 or 0.00836314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049363 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

