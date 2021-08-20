XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.51). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $26.60. 31,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $300.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.52 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in XOMA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

