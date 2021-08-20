Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $156.77 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00138505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,472,100,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

