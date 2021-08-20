Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $38.25

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after acquiring an additional 162,615 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 803,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

