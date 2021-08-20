Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Reduced by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,694,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

