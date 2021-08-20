Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.