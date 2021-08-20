Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,506 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72.

