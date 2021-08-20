Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

