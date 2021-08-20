Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

