Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

PDP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $93.91.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

